Sei Investments Co. Sells 19,469 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,469 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the first quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 47,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 447,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.6% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 85,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $82.28 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $84.94. The company has a market cap of $193.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

