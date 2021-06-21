Sei Investments Co. Sells 20,921 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,921 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Natera worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 6.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Natera by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,979,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $229,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,995,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,198 shares of company stock worth $29,740,954 over the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $102.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.73.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

