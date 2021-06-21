Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,267 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of MasTec worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in MasTec by 24.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in MasTec by 17.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 18.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTZ opened at $100.21 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $152,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $655,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTZ. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

