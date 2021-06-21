Sei Investments Co. Sells 825 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Primerica worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,947,000 after acquiring an additional 100,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Primerica by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Primerica by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,887,000 after acquiring an additional 85,799 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after acquiring an additional 222,637 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,584,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $175,142.00. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRI opened at $144.58 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.63 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.70.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

