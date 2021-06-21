Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of New Relic worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in New Relic by 356.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $71.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.55. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $64,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $208,835.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,513.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,192 shares of company stock worth $6,331,396 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

