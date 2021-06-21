Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,400 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Pure Storage worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSTG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 655,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after buying an additional 58,266 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 23,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

