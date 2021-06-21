Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Trading 35.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 35.8% against the dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $453,495.46 and $62,705.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00052122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00121572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00159126 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,747.06 or 1.01059082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

