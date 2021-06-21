SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.14% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:SLS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,281. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $169.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.65.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

