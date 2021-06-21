SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2021

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.14% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:SLS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,281. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $169.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.65.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Stock Target Advisor logo

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.