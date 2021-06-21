Sentinel (DVPN) Hits Market Cap of $25.15 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $25.15 million and $184,774.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- CyberVein (CVT) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- U Network (UUU) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Sentinel Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “
Sentinel Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
