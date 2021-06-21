Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Down to $21.83

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.83, but opened at $21.10. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 6,034 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

