Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.10

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 57283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seven & i from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 3.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seven & i Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

