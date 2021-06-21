Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $36.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.68. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $37.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.1683 per share. This represents a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.