Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Down to $30.81

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.81, but opened at $29.96. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 1,651 shares changing hands.

SHLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 96.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

