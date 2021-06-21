Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shares of SCVL traded up $2.13 on Monday, reaching $64.88. 2,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,217. The stock has a market cap of $919.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.97. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $70.69.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.