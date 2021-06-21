Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,513.65

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,513.65 and last traded at $1,510.33, with a volume of 68150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,466.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.71, a P/E/G ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,198.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,493,317,000 after acquiring an additional 143,601 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,066,852,000 after acquiring an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,643,000 after acquiring an additional 48,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

