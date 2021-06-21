Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.94

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.94 and last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Showa Denko K.K. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Showa Denko K.K. alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; organic chemicals comprising acetaldehyde, acetic acid, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol, and allyl ester resin; and polypropylene.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Showa Denko K.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Showa Denko K.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.