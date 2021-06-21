Showcase (SHO) Market Cap Hits $660,353.69

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a market capitalization of $660,353.69 and $166,756.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00117902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00147179 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,567.75 or 0.99786135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002641 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,721,698 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.