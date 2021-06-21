Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $29.80. 2,710 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 2,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.17.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

