Signature Chain (SIGN) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,849.00

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last week, Signature Chain has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $1,849.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00055372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.41 or 0.00646905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00078753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.