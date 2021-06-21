Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 1,665 shares.The stock last traded at $25.92 and had previously closed at $27.02.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $772.26 million and a PE ratio of -64.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $15,820,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after buying an additional 658,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.