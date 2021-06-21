Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Brokerages predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.33 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 44,716 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $40.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. Silgan has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

