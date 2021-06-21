Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

SBTX opened at $31.88 on Monday. Silverback Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). Analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $5,377,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,780,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

