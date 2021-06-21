SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits Market Cap of $138.06 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $138.06 million and $637,506.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00056793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00021984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.23 or 0.00682473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00040892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00080417 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

