Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Sets New 1-Year High at $108.00

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.40), with a volume of 434311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.41).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

