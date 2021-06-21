Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,260 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after buying an additional 75,977 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,937 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,392 shares of company stock worth $13,930,959. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $53.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $231.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

