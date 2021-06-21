SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black Sells 17,397 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total transaction of $3,192,163.20.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,861. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.50. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.60 and a 12 month high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.