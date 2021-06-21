SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $18,000.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $18,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vincent P. Pangrazio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,084 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $897,680.88.

On Monday, May 24th, Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $851,909.12.

Shares of SiTime stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $120.03. The company had a trading volume of 128,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.06 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.33. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $1,905,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in SiTime by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

