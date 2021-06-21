Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,219 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.28% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $2,869,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $1,898,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 411.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 608,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 489,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $42.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.