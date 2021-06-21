Skydeck Acquisition Corp. Units’ Quiet Period Will Expire on June 28th (NASDAQ:SKYAU)

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:SKYAU) quiet period will end on Monday, June 28th. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 19th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYAU opened at $10.07 on Monday. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. Units Company Profile

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

