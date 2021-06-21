SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.35. 58,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,316,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.77.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -8.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 146.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

