Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $1,474,220.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,474,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,556.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,040,480.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $992,320.00.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $71.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,648. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.58 and a beta of 1.40. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $85.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Smartsheet by 40.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.