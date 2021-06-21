Smith & Wesson Brands Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 17,657 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 173% compared to the average daily volume of 6,472 call options.
In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SWBI traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 137,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $23.62.
Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 62.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.
About Smith & Wesson Brands
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.
Further Reading: What is cost of equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.