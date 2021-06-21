Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Snap-on by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Snap-on by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48,375 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after acquiring an additional 31,762 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,753,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after buying an additional 62,114 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

NYSE SNA opened at $212.58 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $128.10 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $729,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,632 shares of company stock valued at $16,943,066 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.