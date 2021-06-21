SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TLMD shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,580,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of SOC Telemed by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,307,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,675,000 after buying an additional 242,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SOC Telemed by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SOC Telemed by 12.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,764,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 197,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth $13,720,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

TLMD opened at $6.08 on Monday. SOC Telemed has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

