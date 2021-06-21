SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Trading 1.7% Higher

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.82. 434,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94.

SoftBank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOBKY)

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, and Distribution segments. The Consumer segment offers s mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, and LINE MOBILE brands.

