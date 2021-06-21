SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Trading Up 19.7%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF)’s stock price was up 19.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 31,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 69,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43.

About SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF)

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.