SOLVE 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.59 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. SOLVE has a total market cap of $18.46 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 43.9% lower against the dollar. One SOLVE coin can currently be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00041551 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00043342 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000128 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,317,972 coins. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

