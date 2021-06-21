SOTA Finance (SOTA) Market Cap Achieves $980,191.45

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded down 65% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. SOTA Finance has a total market cap of $980,191.45 and approximately $844.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOTA Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOTA Finance has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00056514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00022667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.28 or 0.00685627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00042626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00081228 BTC.

SOTA Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOTA Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOTA Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOTA Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

