SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $268,933.00

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $268,933.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0808 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00052468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00120708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00157970 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,521.72 or 1.00178771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002707 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

