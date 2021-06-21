SparksPay Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $26,061.12 and approximately $19.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000059 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,127,559 coins and its circulating supply is 10,026,018 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

