Spartan Protocol Trading 14.1% Higher This Week (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.83 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00052468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00120708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00157970 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,521.72 or 1.00178771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,736,510 coins and its circulating supply is 37,265,358 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

