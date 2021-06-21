SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 380.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,500 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.56% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $11,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 226,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 329,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of FEZ opened at $47.51 on Monday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.69.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

