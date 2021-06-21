SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,984 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 6.3% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $27,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,542,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.04. 380,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,358,301. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

