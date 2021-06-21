SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Increased by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 9.5% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $20,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $728,000.

SDY traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.09. 40,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,379. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.31. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

