Spectiv Trading 10.5% Lower This Week (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectiv coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00054628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00020754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.50 or 0.00662472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00079578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00039470 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

