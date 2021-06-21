Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00052718 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00036678 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00219258 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007546 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00035072 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

