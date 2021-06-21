SPINDLE (SPD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $85.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. SPINDLE has a market cap of $237,650.83 and approximately $85.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,816.64 or 0.99949957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00031477 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007984 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.02 or 0.00338132 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.01 or 0.00389881 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $236.81 or 0.00721265 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00061963 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003514 BTC.

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

