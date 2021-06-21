Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson Sells 718 Shares

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Splunk alerts:

On Friday, April 16th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $3.60 on Monday, reaching $125.49. 2,173,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.69.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,722,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 39.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $769,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth approximately $192,341,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,530,000 after buying an additional 1,037,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after buying an additional 465,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.