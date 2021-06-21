Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CFO Jason Child Sells 1,677 Shares

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Child also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Splunk alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, Jason Child sold 1,582 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $222,856.34.

SPLK traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,818. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.69.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 21,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.