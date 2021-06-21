Squarespace, Inc.’s (NYSE:SQSP) Quiet Period To End on June 28th

Squarespace’s (NYSE:SQSP) quiet period will end on Monday, June 28th. Squarespace had issued 40,401,820 shares in its initial public offering on May 19th. The total size of the offering was $2,020,091,000 based on an initial share price of $50.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQSP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $63.55 on Monday. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $63.98.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $21,965,309.14. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391.

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

